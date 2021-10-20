Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 20
Online Game Night with Twin Falls Public Library: 6-7 p.m. Play some quick board games online with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/899299-0
Friday, Oct. 22
Spooktacular Hiring Event: 1-5 p.m., 1485 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a Spooktacular Hiring Event at the Magic Valley Mall. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/900640-0
Saturday, Oct. 23
Rake a Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save your back for a great cause! 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. go.evvnt.com/879296-0
Friday, Oct. 29
Brookdale Senior Living Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m., Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls. Community Trunk or Treat event to be held in the parking lot of Brookdale Senior Living. 208-749-7057.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Rake a Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save your back for a great cause! 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. go.evvnt.com/879299-0
Read & Treat at City Park with the Twin Falls Public Library: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Take a walk through the park, read a story, get a treat, and show off your costume!. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/899302-0
Trick or Treat Main Street: 2-4 p.m., 100 Main Ave. E., 100 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Annual Trick or Treat event sponsored by local merchants and businesses. 208-735-1105. go.evvnt.com/897361-0
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435814625
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434207819
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430440551