Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Saturday, Oct. 30

Rake a Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save your back for a great cause! 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. go.evvnt.com/879299-0

Read & Treat at City Park with the Twin Falls Public Library: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Take a walk through the park, read a story, get a treat, and show off your costume!. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/899302-0

Trick or Treat Main Street: 2-4 p.m., 100 Main Ave. E., 100 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Annual Trick or Treat event sponsored by local merchants and businesses. 208-735-1105. go.evvnt.com/897361-0

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435814625

Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434207819

Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430440551

