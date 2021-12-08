 Skip to main content
Events calendar

Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Come to Bethlehem: 5-8:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 11, 541 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls. A Christmas concert and nativity festival.

Friday, Dec. 10

Comedy Night featuring Jay Hollingsworth: 9-11 p.m. and Saturday, Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for Koto’s Comedy Weekend! 208-933-2570.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Buhl West End Hiring Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1010 Main St., Buhl. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/964092-0

Friday, Dec. 17

Chase Given Live: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. No cover charge. Reservations recommended, dancing encouraged! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Wreaths Across America: 10-11 a.m., West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St., Buhl. Honoring deceased veterans with the placement of holiday wreaths. go.evvnt.com/960901-0

Hot N’ Heated Music: The Get Down Circus: 8 p.m.-midnight, RedZone Sports Bar & Taproom, 233 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. On this night, in our own Big Top nestled within the adult playground that is The Redzone Taproom, right before your very eyes, a wondrous array of acts has been assembled to fascinate your live audio desires. Tickets in advance are !5 or $20 at the door. bandsintown.com/t/102995025

Kevin Ware Live: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come join us for a night of good tunes and great beer with Kevin Ware! Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.

