Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Oct. 13
Kiwanis Octoberfeast: 5-7 p.m., Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Annual Kiwanis Octoberfeast will be held at the Turf Club Parking lot. Drive through and pick up your meal. $10 per person. All funds go to youth. 208-420-3955.
Limited Edition Book Club: Whodunit?: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join Twin Falls Public Library’s mystery-themed book club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/895049-0
Friday, Oct. 15
Interactive Parking Lot Cinema: 7:30-9 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Check out a free Interactive Movie Night at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/899285-0
Saturday, Oct. 16
Rake A Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save your back while contributing to a great cause! 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. go.evvnt.com/879288-0
Saturday Crafter-Day: Flannel Pumpkins: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Create your own Flannel Pumpkins at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/899292-0
Tyler Preston: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Country recording artist Tyler Preston visits Twin Falls to play a gritty acoustic all-ages show at TF Brickhouse on Saturday. bandsintown.com/e/102814018.
Spoken: 7-11 p.m., River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls. General Admission: $25 First come, first served. Plenty of room for social Distancing. Group tickets: 7 or more $20.00 per ticket. bandsintown.com/t/1022149637
Overtime: 7-11 p.m., 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. All Ages Event. OverTime is an American rapper, actor, song writer, and record producer who’s known for his blue collar, working class, style of music which originates from his upbringing in Montana. His style of music is comprised of hip hop, country, and 70’s style rock. Let’s call it ‘urban alternative’! bandsintown.com/t/102554234
Disciple in Twin Falls: 7-11 p.m., River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls. Disciple will be playing at The River Church in Twin Falls! bandsintown.com/t/102570109
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Online Game Night with Twin Falls Public Library: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls. Play some quick board games online with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/899299-0
Friday, Oct. 22
Spooktacular Hiring Event: 1-5 p.m., 1485 Pole Line Road E., 1485 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a Spooktacular Hiring Event at the Magic Valley Mall. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/900640-0
Saturday, Oct. 23
Rake a Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save your back for a great cause! 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. go.evvnt.com/879296-0