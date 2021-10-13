Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Saturday Crafter-Day: Flannel Pumpkins: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Create your own Flannel Pumpkins at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/899292-0

Tyler Preston: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Country recording artist Tyler Preston visits Twin Falls to play a gritty acoustic all-ages show at TF Brickhouse on Saturday. bandsintown.com/e/102814018.

Spoken: 7-11 p.m., River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls. General Admission: $25 First come, first served. Plenty of room for social Distancing. Group tickets: 7 or more $20.00 per ticket. bandsintown.com/t/1022149637

Overtime: 7-11 p.m., 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. All Ages Event. OverTime is an American rapper, actor, song writer, and record producer who’s known for his blue collar, working class, style of music which originates from his upbringing in Montana. His style of music is comprised of hip hop, country, and 70’s style rock. Let’s call it ‘urban alternative’! bandsintown.com/t/102554234