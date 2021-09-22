Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Friday, Sept. 24

Cece Censor Live at Twin Falls Sandwich Company: 7-11 p.m., The Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Enjoy an acoustic performance by Cece Censor Cece, a 26-year-old singer/songwriter from Southern California who draws her sound from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Elvis Presley, and Amy Winehouse. She has been writing her own music since before she went into high school and has experience performing her own solo material as well as fronting and writing for a rock band. She has played in many different venues with different settings such as small open mics with an audience of 10 to larger venues with an audience of 100+. She is currently working on recording her first EP with songs influenced by real life events, as well as fictional story telling with something on the EP for everyone to enjoy. bandsintown.com/e/102569241