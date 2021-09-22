Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Friday, Sept. 24
Cece Censor Live at Twin Falls Sandwich Company: 7-11 p.m., The Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Enjoy an acoustic performance by Cece Censor Cece, a 26-year-old singer/songwriter from Southern California who draws her sound from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Elvis Presley, and Amy Winehouse. She has been writing her own music since before she went into high school and has experience performing her own solo material as well as fronting and writing for a rock band. She has played in many different venues with different settings such as small open mics with an audience of 10 to larger venues with an audience of 100+. She is currently working on recording her first EP with songs influenced by real life events, as well as fictional story telling with something on the EP for everyone to enjoy. bandsintown.com/e/102569241
Parking Lot Cinema: 8:30-11 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by the Library Parking Lot for Free Movie Night! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/870673-0
Saturday, Sept. 25
Saturday Crafter-Day: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Twin Falls Public Library for a DIY Craft! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/870549-0
Cece Censor Music: Cece Censor Live at Koto Brewing Co: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/102569245
Sunday, Sept. 26
Luisillo Pineda y La Fascinante: 5-9 p.m., Tejabanes Rojos de Buhl, 1731 E. 3900 N., Buhl. bandsintown.com/t/1022927552
Monday, Sept. 27
Carvin Jones Band: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. bandsintown.com/t/102771076
Thursday, Sept. 30
Dungeons and Dragons With Twin Falls Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join TFPL’s D&D Club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/870524-0
Saturday, Oct. 2
Car Wash Fundraiser for local animal rescues: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., DL Evans Bank, 906 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. Car wash fundraiser for local animal rescues! $8 per vehicle. go.evvnt.com/888144-0
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435812619
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434205813
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430438545