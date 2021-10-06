Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Thursday, Oct. 7
Sip & Paint at the Twin Falls Public Library: 4-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Paint a fall-themed picture with talented artist Monica D'Angelo! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/895022-0
Friday, Oct. 8
Liberty Quartet: 6-10 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Miles Of Miracles Tour. Liberty Quartet is celebrating God’s faithfulness and over two decades of ministry. Liberty is a Gospel group based in the West with a full-time concert schedule. bandsintown.com/e/102754830
'Evil Dead The Musical': 7 p.m.- Oct. 17, 5 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents "Evil Dead The Musical" LIVE on stage at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls October 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17. Tickets $17.50. go.evvnt.com/903514-0
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Kiwanis Octoberfeast: 5-7 p.m., Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Annual Kiwanis Octoberfeast will be held at the Turf Club Parking lot. Drive through and pick up your meal. $10 per person. All funds go to you youth. 208-420-3955.
Limited Edition Book Club: Whodunit?: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join Twin Falls Public Library's mystery-themed book club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/895049-0
Friday, Oct. 15
Interactive Parking Lot Cinema: 7:30-9 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Check out a free Interactive Movie Night at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/899285-0
Saturday, Oct. 16
Rake A Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save your back while contributing to a great cause! 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. go.evvnt.com/879288-0
Saturday Crafter-Day: Flannel Pumpkins: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Create your own Flannel Pumpkins at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/899292-0
Tyler Preston: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Country recording artist Tyler Preston visits Twin Falls to play a gritty acoustic all-ages show at TF Brickhouse featuring unforgettable original songs about warm beer, cold women, hot sauce and more. Free. bandsintown.com/e/102814018
Spoken: 7-11 p.m., River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls. General Admission: $25. First come, first served. Plenty of room for social Distancing. Group tickets: 7 or more $20 per ticket. bandsintown.com/t/1022149637
Overtime: 7-11 p.m., 360's Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. All Ages Event, Doors 7 p.m. OverTime is an American rapper, actor, song writer, and record producer who’s known for his blue collar, working class, style of music which originates from his upbringing in Montana. His style of music is comprised of hip hop, country, and 70’s style rock. Let’s call it 'urban alternative'! bandsintown.com/t/102554234
Disciple in Twin Falls: 7-11 p.m., River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls. Disciple will be playing at The River Church in Twin Falls! bandsintown.com/t/102570109
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Online Game Night with Twin Falls Public Library: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls. Play some quick board games online with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/899299-0