Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, March 23

Limited Edition Book Club: Armchair Adventure—Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our book discussion series featuring incredible true stories of adventure from around the world. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992098-0

Thursday, March 24

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Dungeons & Dragons at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1035377-0

Friday, March 25

Front Porch Flavor Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for live music from The Front Porch Flavor! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, March 26

The Care & Propagation of African Violets @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to keep and grow African Violets. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1040003-0

Magic Valley Iris Meeting annual spring meeting: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course, 4035 N. 2300 E., Filer. Our program is about the Iris Show in May and photos of iris, that we can grow in our area. Plus great door prizes. 208-734-3613. go.evvnt.com/1060885-0

Chase Given: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103147479

Michelle Moonshine: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for classic country-driven, roots music with Michelle Moonshine! Check out her music: michellemoonshine.com. Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, April 2

10th Annual Spring Fling: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Party Center Venue, 215 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. 10th Annual Spring Fling. go.evvnt.com/1045225-0

Sustainable Eating With Siew Guan Lee: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn about sustainable eating at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1069810-0

Andrew Wiscombe Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Mark your calendars—Andrew Wiscombe will be in the house Saturday, April 2nd at 9pm! Get down with some folk and good brews! Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, April 3

Beer Yoga at Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us Sunday, April 3rd for an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 cash at the door. Bring your ID, your own mat & RSVP to Koto. 208-933-2570.

Friday, April 1

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Spud Cellar Lounge: 7-11 p.m., Spud Cellar Lounge, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. Tylor & the Train Robbers back in Burley for a night at Spud Celler Lounge! bandsintown.com/e/103190831

The Real Doug Lane: TRDL in Concert: 7-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Two shows. bandsintown.com/e/103134516

