Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Mar 16

Austin Martin: Twin Falls County Fair Grounds : 7-11 p.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. This is an all-ages, family-friendly, outdoor event. Alcohol will be available for sale for those 21 and up with valid identification, and food is also available. Gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Please note that tickets are non-refundable unless the show is cancelled. This concert is happening during the annual Snake River Bros Rally in the Valley, proceeds from which benefit local children's causes. Snake River Bros are a non-profit 501 © 3 motorcycle organization. In addition to the $25 concert ticket, which allows you to spend the entire day at the event, we also have a full weekend pass for $40, a full weekend pass with a tent spot for $50, and a full weekend pass with an RV spot for $75. The RV spots have power and water*. All of the full weekend passes also include both concert nights (see srb2022rockshow.eventbrite.com for details on the other concert). *If purchasing an RV spot, please call Elyssa @ 208-598-6776 to confirm spot.