Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Mar 16
Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play board games at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1035380-0
Austin Martin: Twin Falls County Fair Grounds : 7-11 p.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. This is an all-ages, family-friendly, outdoor event. Alcohol will be available for sale for those 21 and up with valid identification, and food is also available. Gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Please note that tickets are non-refundable unless the show is cancelled. This concert is happening during the annual Snake River Bros Rally in the Valley, proceeds from which benefit local children’s causes. Snake River Bros are a non-profit 501 © 3 motorcycle organization. In addition to the $25 concert ticket, which allows you to spend the entire day at the event, we also have a full weekend pass for $40, a full weekend pass with a tent spot for $50, and a full weekend pass with an RV spot for $75. The RV spots have power and water*. All of the full weekend passes also include both concert nights (see srb2022rockshow.eventbrite.com for details on the other concert). *If purchasing an RV spot, please call Elyssa @ 208-598-6776 to confirm spot. bandsintown.com/t/103265662
Thursday, Mar 17
CSI Social Science & Humanities Symposium: 9/11 to Covid19: Society in Crisis: 8:30 a.m.—3 p.m. March 18, Herrett Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. A two-day conference exploring American society in times of crisis. 208-732-6867. Tickets $65. go.evvnt.com/1060485-0
Live Celtic Music by JJQ: Live, acoustic Irish music by JJQ from 6-9 p.m. at Pebble Ponds, 4035 N. 2300 E., Filer. go.evvnt.com/1061795-0
Friday, Mar 18
Heath Clark Band Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come join us Friday, April 18th, for some country tunes and brews! 208-933-2570.
Saturday, Mar 19
Family Coloring Day @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Color with the family at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1039969-0
Jenni and The Leprechauns at the Yellow Brick Café on March 19th from 11-1.: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Yellow Brick Café, 136 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Yellow Brick Café featuring Irish Music by Jenni and the Leprechauns. go.evvnt.com/1061800-0
David Henry Duo Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a fun night of music and dancing with David Henry Duo, Saturday April 19th at 9 p.m. 208-933-2570.
Wednesday, Mar 23
Limited Edition Book Club: Armchair Adventure—Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our book discussion series featuring incredible true stories of adventure from around the world! 208-733-go.evvnt.com/992098-0
Thursday, Mar 24
Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Dungeons & Dragons at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1035377-0
Saturday, Mar 26
The Care & Propagation of African Violets @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn to keep and grow African Violets! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1040003-0
Magic Valley Iris Meeting annual spring meeting: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course, 4035 N. 2300 E., Filer. Our Program is about the Iris Show in May and photos of iris, that we can grow in our area. Plus great door prizes. 208-734-3613. go.evvnt.com/1060885-0
Chase Given: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103147479
Michelle Moonshine: 9 p.m.—1 a.m., March 27, Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Michelle Moonshine & Co. at Koto Brewing in Twin Falls, Idaho. Solo, duo, trio & 4 piece. Honky-tonk & Americana mountain music. bandsintown.com/e/103227154