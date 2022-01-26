Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Ready, Set, Kindergarten! At the Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with this readiness program! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992111-0

Limited Edition Book Club: Armchair Adventure—Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Join our book discussion series featuring incredible true stories of adventure from around the world! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992093-0

Thursday, Jan. 27

Employer Engagement Hiring Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 315 Falls Ave. Do you have experience or training in the manufacturing and food processing industry? Meet local employers looking for skilled talent and now hiring! 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/984375-0

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us for D&D at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992092-0

Friday, Jan. 28

Free Peoples Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a super fun night with FREE PEOPLES! Saturday—Jan. 28th at 9 p.m. Listen here: freepeoples.com/home RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Jan. 29

44th Annual CSI Cowboy & Cowgirl Boxing Smoker: 7-9:30 p.m., CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center, N. College Road, Twin Falls. Boxing Smoker fundraising event for the CSI Rodeo Program. 208-732-6620. Tickets $10. go.evvnt.com/976957-0

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Open Enrollment for Xavier Charter School’s 2022-23 School Year: 8 a.m.- March 31, 5 p.m., Twin Falls. Open Enrollment for Xavier Charter School’s 2022-23 school year is February 1st -March 31st! 208-734-3947.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Friday, Feb. 4

The Bridges Of Madison County: 7 p.m.- Feb. 14, 10 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s production of The Bridges Of Madison County—LIVE on stage at the Orpheum Theatre, downtown Twin Falls. 7 p.m., Feb. 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th and 14th. 2 p.m. Feb. 6th and 13th. Tickets $17.50. go.evvnt.com/1000476-0 Dave

Nudo Band Live at Koto Brewing Company: Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. The Dave Nudo Band will be in the house Friday—Feb. 4th from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Brett Reid Live at Koto Brewing Company: Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us Saturday, Feb. 5th for a performance by Brett Reid at 9 p.m.! Grab your dancing shoes and get on down to KOTO! 208-933-2570.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Thursday, Feb. 10

Friday, Feb. 11

Koto Comedy Nights Presents DJ Sandhu: Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Koto’s February Comedy Night Presents—DJ Sandhu! Join us for lots of laughs and beer. RESERVATIONS RECOMMEND—no cover charge. This show is 18+. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Saturday Crafter @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Program Room at the Library to make a craft! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1001997-0

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Online Game Night with the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play board games online with the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1001178-0

Friday, Feb. 18

Neighbors in Need Benefit Auction Online: 6 a.m.- Feb. 25, 6 p.m., Twin Falls County. Original artwork, fabric art, quilts, crystal, gift baskets, bicycles, décor and more. Bidding: Feb. 18th—25th. idahoauctionbarn.hibid.com. 208-733-1248. go.evvnt.com/997086-0

