 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Events calendar

Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

  • 0



Thursday, Jan. 13

Twin Falls High School JIVE: 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 p.m. Saturday, John Roper Auditorium or by livestream, Twin Falls. The award-winning Twin Falls High School show choir JIVE hosts its Winter Showcase. Tickets $10. tfhsjive.com/tickets

Saturday, Jan. 15

Chancey Williams Concert: 7-10 p.m., CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center, N. College Road North College Road, Twin Falls. Country Music artist Chancey Williams life concert. 208-732-6620. Tickets $15. go.evvnt.com/976937-0

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. “Making music is just what we do. It’s what we love and we’ve committed our lives to it and we’ll keep making records, writing songs and touring for as long as we can.” bandsintown.com/e/103030465

People are also reading…

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Grief Share: 6:30 p.m.- April 20, 8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. This support group is for people grieving the loss of a spouse, child, family member or friend. 208-733-6128. go.evvnt.com/973638-0

Thursday, Jan. 27

Employer Engagement Hiring Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Do you have experience or training in the manufacturing & food processing industry? Meet local employers looking for skilled talent and now hiring! 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/984375-0

Friday, Jan. 14

Tylor & the Train Robbers at The Landmark: 7-11 p.m., Landmark Bar & Grill, 325 Main St., Hazelton. Join us here at the landmark in welcoming back a favorite for all our guests! bandsintown.com/e/103083189

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Hayden Lewis: 7-11 p.m., Landmark Bar & Grill, 325 Main St., Hazelton. bandsintown.com/e/103086274

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stars we've lost in 2021

Stars we've lost in 2021

Here's a look back at all of the well-known actors, actresses, athletes, musicians, and more who have died in 2021. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Geena Davis recalls actor telling her she was 'too old' to be his romantic interest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News