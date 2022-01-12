Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Twin Falls High School JIVE: 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 1 p.m. Saturday, John Roper Auditorium or by livestream, Twin Falls. The award-winning Twin Falls High School show choir JIVE hosts its Winter Showcase. Tickets $10. tfhsjive.com/tickets

Saturday, Jan. 15

Chancey Williams Concert: 7-10 p.m., CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center, N. College Road North College Road, Twin Falls. Country Music artist Chancey Williams life concert. 208-732-6620. Tickets $15. go.evvnt.com/976937-0

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. “Making music is just what we do. It’s what we love and we’ve committed our lives to it and we’ll keep making records, writing songs and touring for as long as we can.” bandsintown.com/e/103030465

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Grief Share: 6:30 p.m.- April 20, 8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. This support group is for people grieving the loss of a spouse, child, family member or friend. 208-733-6128. go.evvnt.com/973638-0

Thursday, Jan. 27

Employer Engagement Hiring Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Do you have experience or training in the manufacturing & food processing industry? Meet local employers looking for skilled talent and now hiring! 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/984375-0

Friday, Jan. 14

Tylor & the Train Robbers at The Landmark: 7-11 p.m., Landmark Bar & Grill, 325 Main St., Hazelton. Join us here at the landmark in welcoming back a favorite for all our guests! bandsintown.com/e/103083189

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Hayden Lewis: 7-11 p.m., Landmark Bar & Grill, 325 Main St., Hazelton. bandsintown.com/e/103086274

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0