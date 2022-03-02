Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Friday, March 4

House History Workshop @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Discover the history of your home at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1035373-0

St. Jerome Lenten Lunches: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Lenten Lunch. 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome. Lunch served every Friday during lent until April 8. 208-324-3644. go.evvnt.com/1043244-0

Jeff Crosby & Band Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for live music by Jeff Crosby and his band Friday, March 4th at 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, March 5

Saturday Crafter-Day @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Create a macrame keychain at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1035375-0

Pizza & Politics with Rep. Sally Toone: 6-8 p.m., Idaho Pizza Company, 1859 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Pizza & Politics with Rep. Sally Toone. 307-690-8927.

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Wilson’s Club: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. March 6, Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. Tylor & the Train Robbers return to Hagerman, ID for a night at Wilson’s Club! Tickets at the door / 21+ bandsintown.com/e/103193315

Uppa Creek Band at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Grab your dancing boots and get to KOTO for some folky, bluegrass tunes—Saturday, March 5th at 9 p.m. Reservations Recommended. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, March 6

Beer Yoga @ Koto w/ Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us Sunday, March 6th for an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 cash at the door. Bring your ID, your own mat & RSVP to Koto! 208-933-2570.

Tuesday, March 8

5th Annual Magic Valley Hiring Expo: 5-7 p.m., 300 N. College Road W., 300 N. College Road W., Twin Falls. Come and be a part of the fifth annual Magic Valley Hiring Expo, a free event open to the community! With over 40 employers on site and ready to hire! 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/1005412-0

Thursday, March 10

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Dungeons & Dragons at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/1035376-0

Little Texas: 7-11 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. bandsintown.com/t/103044892

Friday, March 11

Genealogy Workshop @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Discover your family tree at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1035383-0

Saturday, March 12

32nd Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Run & Walk: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Thousand Springs State Park—Malad Gorge Unit, 2314 S. Ritchie Road, Hagerman. Registration/Check-in: 8:30-11:00 a.m. Welcome: 9:15 a.m. Half Marathon: 9:30 a.m. 5.5 mile run: 10:30 a.m. 3.5 mile run: 10:45 a.m. 3.5 mile walk: 11:00 a.m. 208-837-9131. go.evvnt.com/1009675-0

Those Two Chicks’ Spring Market: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 371 Eastland Drive N., 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Shake off those winter cobwebs and kick that cabin fever! We have lots of fantastic vendors to choose from.

