Plan your big summer adventures now: South-central Idaho's calendar of events

Memorial Day is a week and a half away, and with it, the official start of summer adventures.
After a year of pandemic cancellations, most of the big events, festivals, carnivals, concerts and the like will be back this summer. Here is a list of south-central Idaho’s best events that are worth planing your summer around.
JUNE
June 4-6: Western Days at the Twin Falls City Park. Carnival, beer garden and vendors start Friday afternoon. Parade is 9 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Twin Falls will also host Crazy Dayz on Main, with an old-fashioned shootout, on Saturday. twinfallswesterndays.com.
June 11-20: The Spring Fling brings carnival rides to the Magic Valley Mall.
June 12: Filer Fun Days at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Parade, car show, entertainment and fireworks. filereventscommittee.com.
June 23-26: Highway 30 Music Fest at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer. Outdoor music festival featuring several bands. Hwy30musicfest.com.
June 24-26: Idaho Regatta at the Burley Golf Course Marina. Boat races on the Snake River with qualifying heats, races and finals. Idahoregatta.org.
June 18: Refugee Day at the Twin Falls City Park
June 19: Voices Against Violence’s annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser at Twin Falls Visitors Center. vavmv.org
June 25 to July 10: Art and Soul of the Magic Valley with about 250 artists’ work on display throughout Twin Falls. Kickoff celebration is June 25 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts. Awards ceremony is July 24 at Twin Falls City Park. Magicvalleyartscouncil.com, 208-734-2787.
June 26: Jerome Freedom Fest with music, vendors, food, and fireworks.
JULY
July 1-5: Rupert’s Fourth of July celebration. Car show, 5k/10k walk/run, mutton bustin’, fireworks, parade, music performances. Rupert4th.com.
July 3-4: Sagebrush Days, Buhl. Trout feed, parade, fun run, fire-hose competition, music, vendors. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
July 4: City of Twin Falls’ Fourth of July fireworks display at the College of Southern Idaho campus. tfid.org.
July 4: Gooding community fireworks show at the Gooding Middle School. Goodingidaho.org, 208-934-5669.
July 2-6: Hailey Days of the Old West celebration. Parade on Main Street, fun run, antique fairs, fireworks. Valleychamber.org, visitsunvalley.com.
July 4: Shoshone BBQ and potluck dinner at the pocket park at East C and South Carmen. Fireworks show at dusk at the football field/fairgrounds. 208-886-2030.
July 9-10: Kimberly Good Neighbor Days. Entertainment, hot rod car show, activities, fireworks. Cityofkimberly.org, 208-423-4151.
July 9-11: Ketchum Arts Festival. Works by Idaho artists and craft makers, music, children’s activities at Festival Meadows. Ketchumartsfestival.com, visitsunvalley.com.
July 14-17: Elmore County Fair, Glenns Ferry. Rodeo, junior bull riding, junior barrel racing, livestock shows, entertainment. Elmorecountyfairgrounds.com. 208-587-2136.
July 17-26: Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo, Shoshone. Parade, junior rodeo, mini bull riding, rodeo, truck and tractor pull, antique tractor pull, music, livestock shows. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
July 23-24: Twin Falls Art in the Park. Artist booths and demonstrations, wine-down welcome reception, food truck fest, music and children’s activities in City Park. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
July 24: Kids Art in the Park, Twin Falls City Park. Art workshops for ages 3-14. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
July 29-Aug. 1: Camas County Fair at 4-H/City Park, Fairfield. Parade, games, activities, music, livestock shows. 208-764-2230.
July 31: Southern Idaho Pride at Twin Falls City Park. Local vendors, sponsors, food and fun for all ages in recognition of LGBTQ+ people. southernidahopride.org.
July 31: Back-to-School Blast at First Federal Park, organized by Amazing Grace Fellowship,will give away free school supplies.
July 31: Spudman Triathalon, the 35th anniversary of the big race. spudman.org
AUGUST
Aug. 2-7: Minidoka County Fair, Rupert. Concert, lawnmower races, rodeo, livestock shows. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Aug. 1: The 10th Annual Kermes event, also known as the Hispanic Food Festival, is a fundraising event for St. Edwards Parish and the St. Edwards Catholic School. At Twin Falls City Park from noon to 8 p.m.
Aug. 9-14: Jerome County Fair at the Jerome County Fairgrounds. Parade, pro-rodeo, concert, mud drags, free stage entertainment, livestock shows. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Aug. 12-14: Braun Brothers Reunion Festival in Challis. Outdoor music festival featuring several bands. Braunbrothersreunion.com.
Aug. 13-15: Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, Atkinson Park, Ketchum. Outdoor juried art and crafts show, artists’ demonstrations, music, children’s activities. Sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com, visitsunvalley.com.
Aug. 14-21: Cassia County Fair at the fairgrounds, Burley. Concert, parade, rodeo, team ranch sorting, ATV and motorcycle rodeo, free stage entertainment, livestock shows. Cassiacountyfair.com, 208-678-9150.
Aug. 15: Joe Mama’s Car Show, Jerome. Features a variety of cars and trucks on display. Joemamascarshow.com.
Aug. 17-21: Gooding County Fair at the fairgrounds. Parade, pro-rodeo, bull riding, cowboy reunion, music, junior rodeo. Goodingprorodeo.com, 208-934-4529.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1-6: Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede, Twin Falls. Concert, pro-rodeo, entertainment, hypnotist shows, magic shows, livestock shows. Tfcfair.com, 208-326-4396.
Sept. 2-6: Wagon Days, Ketchum. Big Hitch Parade, music, dancers, arts and crafts, children’s activities. Wagondays.net, visitsunvalley.com.
Sept. 18-19: Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering, Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, Shoshone. Entertainment by cowboy poets and musicians with day shows and evening concerts. Lostnlavagathering.com, 208-886-7787.
Sept. 25-26: Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island, Thousand Springs State Park, Hagerman. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. Artwork, entertainment, demonstrations, wagon and canoe rides, children’s activities. Thousandspringsfestival.org or magicvalleyartscouncil.org, 208-734-2787.
Sept. 25: The sixth annual Walk for Wishes Magic Valley, a fundraiser for Make a Wish Idaho.
OCTOBER
Oct. 6-10: Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Ketchum and Hailey. Sheep parade, Folklife Fair, Sheep Tales Gathering, music, dancers, championship sheepdog trials, workshops, demonstrations. Trailingofthesheep.org, 208-720-0585.
Oct. 13-17: Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival with performances on several stages. Sunvalleyjazz.com.