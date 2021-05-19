Plan your big summer adventures now: South-central Idaho's calendar of events

Memorial Day is a week and a half away, and with it, the official start of summer adventures.

After a year of pandemic cancellations, most of the big events, festivals, carnivals, concerts and the like will be back this summer. Here is a list of south-central Idaho’s best events that are worth planing your summer around.

JUNE

June 4-6: Western Days at the Twin Falls City Park. Carnival, beer garden and vendors start Friday afternoon. Parade is 9 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Twin Falls will also host Crazy Dayz on Main, with an old-fashioned shootout, on Saturday. twinfallswesterndays.com.

June 11-20: The Spring Fling brings carnival rides to the Magic Valley Mall.

June 12: Filer Fun Days at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Parade, car show, entertainment and fireworks. filereventscommittee.com.

June 23-26: Highway 30 Music Fest at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer. Outdoor music festival featuring several bands. Hwy30musicfest.com.