Every painting has a story behind it. Every painting has a past.
But artists Boris “Bill” Garibyan and Jeff Lohr are interested in the future of their art.
They wonder what happens to their art when someone else owns it.
Garibyan and Lohr are continuing their tradition of displaying their artwork with their own art show. This is the fourth year of the “Places and Faces of Idaho” art show.
The show contains artwork that is all about Idaho. It begins Oct. 3 and runs until Oct. 6 in the formal wear room of Christa’s Dress Shoppe and Tuxedo, 202 Second St. E. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Wine tastings with hors-d’oeuvres and free wine samples are taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5.
The artwork is appropriate for all ages, and the show helps the artists know what resonates with people, Lohr said.
“There’s no pressure to buy anything,” he said. “This show is an example of a litmus test. As an artist how do you tell how good your art is if you don’t see reactions?”
There will be artwork of different sizes and prices. Lohr said that an advantage of going when an artist is at the show is that payment plans can be made.
“People think it’s only old people who buy art,” Garibyan said. “Now it’s a younger generation going out and buying art.”
Lohr works in different mediums, everything from charcoal drawings to metal work.
Garibyan is a classic landscape artist. He is currently working on a painting of a scenic mountainside.
Even though their origins are different — Lohr is a native of Idaho and Garibyan is originally from the former Soviet Union — the two have a love of Idaho-centric art.
“The thematic elements that we deal with is what you see specifically in Idaho,” Lohr said. “We want to showcase what is interesting about living here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.