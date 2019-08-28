{{featured_button_text}}
Del Parkinson

Parkinson

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Piano Celebration will present “With a Song in My Heart” by Del Parkinson at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

Parkinson’s recital will focus on composers of diverse nations — Russia, Hungary, France, Germany, Italy and America. The music will represent numerous genres ranging from classical song and opera to film scores and Broadway show tunes — blending narration with live performance.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

General admission tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. To purchase tickets, email Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments