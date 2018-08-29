STANLEY — The Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association will present a workshop with renowned photographer Glenn Oakley, “Autumn Photography in the Sawtooths: Honing Your Technical Skills and Developing Your Personal Vision.”
It will take place Sept. 28-30 and includes a stay at Beckwith’s Lodge in Stanley, with breakfast and dinner prepared by Bob Beckwith.
Oakley is a Boise-based photographer and filmmaker who specializes in outdoor projects. His work synthesizes the aesthetics and lighting of landscape photography with the story-telling impact of photojournalism.
A three-time winner of the Banff Mountain Photo Competition, he has shot feature stories for Smithsonian, Sunset, Outside, Life, and Time as well as advertising shoots for Sierra, LL Bean, and Yakima. A former contributing editor to High Country News, he has written and photographed several books. His work with NBCNews.com on the multimedia project, “In Plain Sight,” garnered a Peabody Award. His film “The Falconer” was an official selection for the 2017 Wild & Scenic Film Festival.
The three-day workshop is $450 per person. There are 12 available spaces; reservations need to be made in advance. For registration and more information, call the Stanley Museum at 208-774-3517.
For more information on SIHA programs and membership, email info@discoversawtooth.org or go to discoversawtooth.org.
