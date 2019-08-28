FILER — Judging a photography competition isn’t as easy as it sounds — even for veteran photographers.
Tom Gilbertson, who calls himself “an advanced amateur photographer,” has judged the competition several times. But this is his first year as superintendent of the photography building.
“I’m not even allowed to enter the building while the judging is going on,” Gilbertson said Tuesday, looking abandoned as he sat on a bench outside the photography building at the Twin Falls County Fair.
Inside, photo judges and their helpers systematically perused the large exhibit searching for photos worthy of blue ribbons. The name of each entry’s photographer was covered for anonymity.
“I hope people who come in look beyond the ribbons,” Gilbertson said. “Just because a photo doesn’t win a ribbon doesn’t mean it isn’t good.”
Creative camaraderie
Of the 700 or more photographs in the exhibit this year, many were taken by Gilbertson’s buddies in the Magic Valley Camera Club, an organization he and a few other photographers formed six years ago. The group began with about two dozen active members, then quickly grew to more than 1,500 when the group joined Facebook.
“Every walk of life is represented here,” Magic Valley Camera Club President Terry Halbert said.
Entering competitions has become a habit for professional portrait photographer and club member Skye Fassett. But this is her first experience judging the photo competition at the county fair.
The new role takes her out of her comfort zone and forces her to see the world through other photographers’ eyes.
“I just love it,” Fassett said. “I dabble in a lot of areas of photography, and here I have to judge more than what I personally prefer.”
Times-News chief photographer Drew Nash, a frequent photo judge at the fair, agrees.
“When I judge, I also look for story-telling qualities in a photo,” Nash said.
Nash says judging photo competitions strengthens his artistic muscles. A photojournalist by trade, he says critiquing other photographers’ images has led him to pay more attention to details around him.
“If I see a sunset on my way home from a photoshoot, I’ll stop and take a picture,” he said.
But his focus remains on technical aspects: focus, exposure and color, with minimal post-production work.
“Something may look stunning from a few feet away,” Nash said. “But when I get up close, the image is soft.”
That’s photographer talk for “out of focus.”
A bit of advice from Nash: “Learn the technology and keep shooting.”
The competition promotes support for the artistic community and inspires folks to get out and explore their own backyard.
“It’s fascinating to see so many genres,” Nash said as he judged the professional photo division entries.
The photography building is one of the most popular destinations at the fair, Gilbertson said.
“We all come together to build this exhibit. We’re competitors in the market place, but we support each other and learn from each other.”
