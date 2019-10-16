HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present Che Apalache at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St. as part of its Performing Arts Series.
Che Apalache is a four-man strings band based in Buenos Aires with members from Argentina, Mexico and the United States. The band calls its musical style Latingrass — a mix of South American music and bluegrass. The repertoire ranges from vivid Latin rhythms to a cappella mountain gospel songs sung in four-part harmony.
Combining instrumental prowess with tight vocal harmonies, Che Apalache members have created an authentic blend of genres to reflect the nature of their lives. Evoking images from Appalachia to the Andes, the band's debut album “Latingrass” is a testament to a powerful cultural and musical exchange.
To purchase tickets, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center box office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Che Apalache will work in Wood River Valley schools to interact with more than 1,000 students as a part of the center’s commitment to art education through its Professional Artist Residency Program. Outreach with Che Apalache is supported by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, the Western States Arts Federation and the National Endowment for the Arts.
