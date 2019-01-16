Try 1 month for 99¢
Soup kitchen guest.

KETCHUM — As part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition, artist Abby Carter will participate in a gallery tour at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E.

Carter will present paintings of the guests she served in a Connecticut soup kitchen. Also, staff and participants of the Hunger Coalition will share images and stories from their Authentic Voices project.

Enjoy a glass of wine as you tour the exhibition with the center’s curators and gallery guides. The exhibition examines the central role of the kitchen in shaping our memories, our families and our social lives.

