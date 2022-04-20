Participants ready to slip into high heels for annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser

TWIN FALLS — The Voices Against Violence sixth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser starts at noon Saturday.

The event is designed to bring awareness to sexual violence, the nonprofit’s executive director Reylene Abbot said. The organization offers shelter and victim advocacy.

“The more funds we raise, the more people we can help,” Abbott said, “but the event really focuses on awareness and the community we want to build through the event.”

Both men and women are invited to participate, she said.

Awards will be presented for the highest heel, the best-dressed group and best-dressed individual.

Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy has donned a pair of high heels for three years to show his solidarity to those impacted by sexual violence.

“It hurts,” Kenworthy said about his level of physical discomfort during the event. “It’s always great to see the level of support for victims and it is a subtle reminder of their external pain but also their internal pain that comes from sexual violence.”

The walk is just under a mile, Abbott said, and participants will walk across the Perrine Bridge and back.

New this year will be victims’ stories posted along the bridge, Abbott said.

“All the stories will be local stories to bring the issue back to Twin Falls,” she said.

The event is annually held in April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

One in two women and one in five men will experience sexual violence at some point in their lives, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

