Parades, food, beer and a tumbleweed race: Your guide to celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Spring has almost sprung and soon downtown Twin Falls will turn green.

And it’s the time when one of Twin Falls most beloved downtown events will return to Main Avenue.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The event is organized by the new owners of O’Dunkens Draught House, Jennifer and Jay Colvin. They took over on the business on Jan. 1.

“It’s an awesome tradition and we wanted to keep that going,” Jennifer said. “It’s something for the whole downtown and community.”

Jennifer worked at O’Dunkens Draught House for five years. She was asked by former owners Steve and Bev O’Connor last St. Patrick’s Day if she was interested in purchasing the business from them.

So Jennifer said Patrick’s Day is a special day for her. That is also one of the reasons the Colvins decided to host the parade on Tuesday.

“We just want to keep it traditional,” she said. “That’s when many want to celebrate.”

There are 20 parade entries signed up and Jennifer said they will take another 20 entries. Entries are $25. Parade entries need to line up at 4 p.m. at Krengel’s Hardware.