Parades, food, beer and a tumbleweed race: Your guide to celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Spring has almost sprung and soon downtown Twin Falls will turn green.
And it’s the time when one of Twin Falls most beloved downtown events will return to Main Avenue.
The St. Patrick’s Day parade will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The event is organized by the new owners of O’Dunkens Draught House, Jennifer and Jay Colvin. They took over on the business on Jan. 1.
“It’s an awesome tradition and we wanted to keep that going,” Jennifer said. “It’s something for the whole downtown and community.”
Jennifer worked at O’Dunkens Draught House for five years. She was asked by former owners Steve and Bev O’Connor last St. Patrick’s Day if she was interested in purchasing the business from them.
So Jennifer said Patrick’s Day is a special day for her. That is also one of the reasons the Colvins decided to host the parade on Tuesday.
“We just want to keep it traditional,” she said. “That’s when many want to celebrate.”
There are 20 parade entries signed up and Jennifer said they will take another 20 entries. Entries are $25. Parade entries need to line up at 4 p.m. at Krengel’s Hardware.
Bring your chairs and wear your green. O’Dunkens will be serving corned beef, cabbage and brats all day.
“Come to have a good time and enjoy yourself,” Jennifer said.
But if you can’t make it to the parade, there is another St. Patrick’s Day themed event this weekend where downtown Twin Falls bars and restaurants will band together for a Patrick’s Day Beer Crawl.
St. Paddy’s Beer Crawl will start at 2 p.m. Saturday. Participants can meet at 1:30 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe where they will get swag bags and learn about all the beer, shot and food specials at 10 participating downtown venues.
“I love it,” Jennifer said. “Business breeds business. All the owners are awesome down here. I just hope everyone comes out and enjoys it.”
Wristbands cost $2 and gets participants happy hour pricing and St Paddy’s specials at each participating venue.
The crawl will start at 2 p.m., and will end at 10 p.m. or until certain restaurants close.
No drinks are included with the $2 wristband. The wristband gives you access to all the St Paddy’s happy hour specials each business is offering exclusively to the Beer Crawl participants.
You have free articles remaining.
Participating businesses are: Yellow Brick Cafe, O’Dunken’s Draught House, Twin Falls Sandwich Company, Koto Brewing, Slice, Milner’s Gate, Scooters, Saffron, Rudy’s A Cook’s Paradise and Mi Tierra.
This weekend you can also head north, where Irish eyes will sure to be smiling.
Shoshone hosts an annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration. It begins this year at 2 p.m. on Saturday in front of the Iron Horse Saloon, 210 N. Rail St. E.
Organizer Leigh Kelley estimates this is the ninth or 10th year for the parade.
“Me and another fellow decided to have a parade to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Kelley said. “We are all Irishmen and have Irish last names.”
Kelley said there are usually 20 to 30 parade entries and about 75 to 100 people attend.
One of the highlights is the tumbleweed race, which is exactly what it sounds like. Kelley said one year a tumbleweed went a whole two feet.
“You put the tumbleweed down and either the wind blows it or it don’t,” he said. “We prefer it don’t.”
After the parade there will be a potluck dinner at the Iron Horse Saloon and children activities outside. Parade awards will be given for best-dressed man and woman, best livestock and best machinery.
“Everybody show up and we’ll have a good ol’ time,” Kelley said.
Other St. Patrick’s Day events
Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Run and Walk with registration at 9 a.m. March 14 and opening ceremony at 10:15 a.m. at Malad Gorge State Park in Hagerman (Interstate 84 to Tuttle exit 147). Register on race-day: 5½ mile run starts at 10:45 a.m., $40 per runner or $35 per runner in a team of four or more; and 3½ mile run or walk starts at 11 a.m., $35 per entry or $30 for a team. Also awards for top finishers in each event. Information: Hagermanvalleychamber.com.
Buttons n’ Bows annual Shamrock Shuffle is March 14 at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Stew feed potluck to be followed by squares and rounds. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
JJ&Q (Jon, Jenni & Quin) with live Irish music for St. Patrick’s Day, 6 to 9 p.m. March 17 at Magic Valley Brewing Co., 208 Broadway Ave. N.
St. Paddy’s Stand Up Comedy with Dr. Nick Redbone at 9 p.m. March 14 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center. Tickets are $10 and $15 at the door.