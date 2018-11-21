Try 3 months for $3

KETCHUM — The Papoose Club will celebrate the season with its Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at 111 Eighth St. E., Ketchum. Santa will visit for photos from 1 to 2:30 a.m., so have your wish list ready.

The Holiday Bazaar is a juried art show which features hand-crafted goods from more than 70 western vendors. There will be ceramics, hand-blown glass and ornaments, handmade clothing, handbags, birdhouses, home decor, textiles, holiday treats, handmade fisherman nets and fly boxes, leather artworks, key chains, purses, belts, cuffs, totes, locally crafted jewelry, wooden utensils, painted walking sticks, metal art, handmade products for the body and home, items carved from stone and so much more.

The Soup Cafe’ will feature Starbucks Coffee sponsored by Starbucks of Ketchum, along with delicious soups and cornbread for lunch from Perry’s Restaurant. Enjoy the fare there or take it home with the Papoose Clubs’ freshly baked holiday cookies by the dozen.

The annual Papoose Club Holiday Raffle will have over 40 items and business services to choose from. Purchase raffle tickets in advance from Papoose Club members or during the bazaar.

For more information, go to facebook.com/PapooseClub or papooseclub.org. You can also find a link there to volunteer to help make this year’s fundraiser a success in helping benefit the community’s youth.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments