KETCHUM — As an extension of its visual arts exhibition “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin,” the Sun Valley Center for the Arts invites the community to a thought-provoking panel discussion exploring how and why landscape remains an important and relevant subject for artists in 21st-century America. The event is free and will be held at 6 p.m. June 13 at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. The Mirage exhibition begins at 5 p.m.
When some critics declare painting dead and many contemporary artists work in nontraditional media, why does artwork that responds to landscape continue to resonate? How does the trajectory of landscape art mirror the time in which it is made? These questions will be the foundation of the panel discussion moderated by Kristin Poole, artistic director of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts.
Panelists will include visual artist Frances Ashforth whose landscapes are featured in the Mirage exhibition and two esteemed museum directors — Jim Ballinger of the Phoenix Art Museum and Peter Hassrick of the Buffalo Bill Center for the West and Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.
“Over the last two centuries, images of the American West in particular have helped shaped our collective attitude about the land,” Poole said in a statement. “As The Center explores the vast expanse that comprises the Great Basin, we thought it would be worthwhile to consider the value, strength and relevance of landscape art today. We are honored to have three really smart arts professionals examine this question and share their perspectives.”
“Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” will be on view through June 13 to Aug. 23 at the center. For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
