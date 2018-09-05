Snacking has become commonplace in the American diet. During our busy days, reaching for a pre-packaged convenience food is often an easy choice. And it’s no surprise most kids benefit from a scheduled snack time to keep them energized amid school and their daily activities. However, far too often, the snacks we are choosing to fuel our bodies are more like a dessert in disguise. Instead of providing protein, fiber and other important nutrients, we are snacking on excessive amounts of sugar, sodium and empty calories.
A healthy snack should include two things: protein and a complex carbohydrate. Both of these important nutrients will help keep you full while providing energy, fiber, and important vitamins and minerals.
Protein helps build our muscles and increase immune function, all while slowing spikes in blood sugar which helps maintain satiety. While most people think of steak or chicken as a great source of protein, it can also come from foods like beans, yogurt, nuts, cheese and eggs.
Complex carbohydrates are the healthiest source of carbs and promote good health by delivering vitamins, minerals and fiber. Examples include whole fruits and vegetables, beans, and unprocessed or minimally processed whole grains such as popcorn or whole wheat bread.
Focusing on real food is the first step in creating a sustainable snack. If it comes in a package, there is a good chance it is full of added sugars, unhealthy fats and refined ingredients. So ditch the package and reach for something fresh like yogurt and berries, bell peppers and hummus (made from garbanzo beans), apples and almond butter, or a cup of popcorn and a string cheese.
Healthy snacking is an important habit to model for and teach our children. Unhealthy snacks are marketed to kids during their favorite television shows and with the help of their favorite characters, and the convenience of a package of fruit snacks can’t be overlooked. But these foods and our willingness to provide them are not doing our children any good, and it’s time to change the way our children eat. Whether it’s your turn to bring the snack to the soccer game or it’s simply time for an afternoon snack, try fueling your child with healthful, real food.
Classic hummus
Source: www.melskitchencafe.com
Yield: Makes about 2 cups
Ingredients
3 tablespoons juice from 1 to 2 lemons
1/4 cup water
6 tablespoons tahini, stirred well
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
1 (14-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 small garlic clove, minced or pressed through garlic press (about 1/2 teaspoon)
1/2 teaspoon table salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
Pinch cayenne
1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro or parsley leaves
Directions
1. Combine lemon juice and water in small bowl or measuring cup. Whisk together tahini and 2 tablespoons oil in second small bowl or measuring cup. Set aside 2 tablespoons chickpeas for garnish, if desired (I processed all the chickpeas in with the hummus).
2. Process chickpeas, garlic, salt, cumin and cayenne in food processor until almost fully ground, about 15 seconds. Scrape down bowl with rubber spatula. With machine running, add lemon juice-water mixture in steady stream through feed tube. Scrape down bowl and continue to process for 1 minute. With machine running, add oil-tahini mixture in steady stream through feed tube; continue to process until hummus is smooth and creamy, about 15 seconds, scraping down bowl as needed.
3. Transfer hummus to serving bowl, sprinkle reserved chickpeas (if using) and cilantro over surface, cover with plastic wrap, and let stand until flavors meld, at least 30 minutes. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.
