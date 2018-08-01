In a world where diet culture is the norm, it’s easy to forget we were born with an intuitive eater inside all of us. Every person has the innate ability to recognize hunger and fullness, and to use those feelings to naturally self-regulate what and how much we eat.
So how do you protect and support your child’s intuitive eater so it can flourish and continue to be an important part of the rest of their lives? For most adults, it takes a lot of practice and a completely different way of thinking about food, diet and the reasons we eat.
While giving up control at the dinner table can be difficult, giving children food related autonomy is important. Involve them in the meal planning and preparation. Allow them to serve themselves and even to say “no” to certain foods. Parents are still the “gatekeepers” and choose what foods are brought into the home and served at each meal, but do your best to honor your child’s preferences as well as their hunger and fullness cues. Forget making them clear their plates and instead focus on the small victories like trying one bite of a new food.
Your role as the parent is powerful and the way you talk about food is important. While sharing the power of nutrition is important, try not to use moralistic terms when referring to certain foods. Labeling foods as “bad” or “sinful” often projects those same labels onto whoever eats them, which eventually skews the intuitive eater’s ability to make food choices without guilt or shame. Focus more on how certain foods make your child’s body feel after they eat them, and why our bodies feel better when fueled with nutritious foods like fruits and vegetables.
From day one, food should be used for hunger, satisfaction and nourishment, and it’s a parents job to enforce this concept. Using food as a bribe, reward or an attempt at comfort only creates emotional eating habits that will continue into adulthood.
The most impactful way to protect your child’s intuitive eater is to talk less and model more. There is great power in setting an example of eating when hungry, stopping when full and eating a large variety of foods.
