Thanks in large part to our fast-paced, over-scheduled lives, American families are finding themselves sitting in drive-thru lines or reading restaurant menus more often than they are eating a family dinner at home. Making the best choice possible when dining out can be tricky, but even small changes can make a big difference in the amount of calories, fat and sugar you consume. Try implementing some of the following tips the next time you are faced with the decision of what to order.
Be aware of portion distortion
Whether it’s a 10-ounce steak or a supersized combo meal, there seems to always be an abundance of food available when eating out. Watching the amount of food you are consuming is almost as important as what foods you decide to order. Try ordering a kid’s meal or having your server box half of your meal at the start of dinner to help with portion control.
Remain mindful
Don’t forget to watch out for those appetizers, especially the free bread or chips and salsa. Appetizers are usually as large as an entree and it can be very easy to mindlessly fill up on bread or chips long before your meal even arrives. Use a small plate to portion out an amount that can satisfy your craving, but still leave you feeling hungry for the upcoming meal.
When you reach the point of comfortable fullness, perform a physical action to cue yourself to stop eating. Place your utensils on top of your plate and push it away, or start chewing a piece of gum. These intentional acts help keep you from mindlessly picking at your plate while you enjoy the social aspect of eating out with family and friends.
Think outside the to-go box
Just because you are eating at a burger joint doesn’t mean you can only eat a quarter pounder with fries. Try ordering just the sandwich, or subbing the French fries for a side salad topped with vinaigrette. When sitting down for a nice meal choose a healthy option that you may be intimidated to make at home, such as fish or a vegetarian entree. And don’t be afraid to ask about substituting certain foods or ordering from an a la carte menu. Restaurants are usually happy to meet your requests and help you create a healthier meal.
