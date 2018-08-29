When it comes to making personal food choices, are they founded on innate hunger and fullness cues, or based out of fear, cultural norms and the amount of willpower you have that day? If you are like most Americans, you are trapped in the vicious cycle that is diet mentality.
Rejecting the diet mentality takes a true paradigm shift. There are thousands of diets, health magazines and social media influencers who promote diet thoughts and behaviors all in the name of health. But while some nutrition guidance can be helpful, each individual should ultimately decide what, when and how much food their bodies need.
When someone is stuck in the diet mentality, they make food choices out of guilt, penance and merit. They ask questions such as “Do I deserve this food” or “Is this food good or bad?” Willpower and obedience reign supreme in diet culture, but instead of focusing on if you are strong enough to resist eating one thing or another, try awakening the innate hunger and fullness cues of the intuitive eater. The intuitive eater rejects the diet mentality and asks themselves questions like “Am I hungry?”, “Do I want it?” and “Will it be satisfying?”
Many people proclaim to be living a “diet-free” life, but still find themselves obsessed with counting macros or eating clean. These behaviors are known as pseudo-dieting and still leave people feeling like a failure when each day of eating is not “perfect.” Eating nutritious foods is obviously not a bad thing, but the goal is to eat them for the right reasons. We should choose fruits and vegetables because they make our bodies feel their best, not because it isn’t “cheat day” or another choice doesn’t fit into our meal plan.
Another step in shedding the diet mentality is to get rid of the dieter’s tools — namely, the household scale. It is far too easy for a number on a scale to determine what and how much someone will eat for the day. Many times, the scale gets in the way of creating intuitive eating habits, because both a “good” or “bad” number can serve as permission to spend the day under and overeating.
Allow yourself permission to never diet again, and to trust yourself and your innate instincts when it comes to food. As you think about food less, you are able to focus more on the activities, people and ideas that really matter to you.
Zucchini coconut chocolate chip cookies
Source: www.twopeasandtheirpod.com
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour or white whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons coconut oil, melted and cooled to room temperature
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup shredded zucchini
2 cups old fashioned oats
1/2 cup sweetened coconut flakes
3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with a Silpat baking mat or parchment paper and set aside.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
3. In a large mixing bowl, combine coconut oil and sugars, mix until smooth. Add egg and vanilla extract. Next, add the shredded zucchini. Mix until combined.
4. Slowly add flour mixture until just combined. Stir in oats, coconut and chocolate chips.
5. Drop cookie dough by heaping tablespoons, 2 inches apart, onto prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until cookies are slightly golden around the edges and set. Remove cookies from pans; cool completely on wire racks.
