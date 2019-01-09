Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Learn the techniques to bring your paints to life in a flow class taught by artist Corinne Slusser from 10 a.m to noon Jan. 19 at the Full Moon Gallery on the second floor at 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.

The cost is $35 for Magic Valley Arts Council members and $45 for non-members. The price includes supplies and refreshments.

Class size is limited so sign up early by calling 208-734-2787.

