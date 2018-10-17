TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council invites the public to paint with artist Leslie Redhead from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Full Moon Gallery, 195 River Vista Place, second floor, Twin Falls.
The cost will be $35 MVAC members or $5 nonmembers. This includes supplies and refreshments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.