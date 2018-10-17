Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council invites the public to paint with artist Leslie Redhead from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Full Moon Gallery, 195 River Vista Place, second floor, Twin Falls.

The cost will be  $35 MVAC members or $5 nonmembers. This includes supplies and refreshments.

