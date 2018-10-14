TWIN FALLS — Twelve years ago, Samantha Silva got to know Charles Dickens. She learned everything about him.
When she writes about a character she maps out all of their major life events; those are the moments she turns into stories.
She turned this into a screenplay, which became her novel “Mr. Dickens and His Carol.” The novel is a blending of fact and fiction in a retelling of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
A Twin Falls chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood is presenting an opportunity for readers to connect with Silva, a Boise-based writer, at “Ladies, Lunch and Literature.”
P.E.O., which stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization, is an international organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women, including offering scholarships.
Judi Baxter, a member of the P.E.O. Chapter AI, said that the “Ladies, Lunch and Literature” event is an effort to bring something of literary value to the community. The event is open to anyone interested, she said. Funds raised from the luncheon will be given directly to local, state and international women’s scholarships.
“Even though reading is a solitary pleasure, we are social animals. We want to share that,” Baxter said. “The opportunity to have an author to talk about their craft is an exciting one.”
Baxter contacted Silva months ago to speak at the event. Silva took up the opportunity so she can engage with readers about her writing.
“Despite Charles Dickens’ challenges with women in his personal life, he very much believed in the advancement in education for women,” Silva said. “I’m always interested in what readers want to know about the process.”
“Ladies, Lunch and Literature” will offer several literary-themed silent auction baskets: a gardening basket, a “Sit By the Fire and Read” basket, a basket celebrating the 50th anniversary of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and more. Raffle items will also be available.
Copies of “Mr. Dickens and His Carol” will be available for purchase at the event, with Silva offering autographs.
Doors open for “Ladies, Lunch and Literature” at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Sliger Auditorium at Twin Falls Center for the Arts. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling Barb Hardy at 208-733-4665.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.