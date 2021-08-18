Owner of historic Hollister hotel, bank hosts weekly antique market to reintroduce community

When Sal Ellis bought the former Hollister hotel and bank building, she had her heart set on restoring the property to its former glory before opening a bed and breakfast inside.
The building was originally constructed by Henry Craven in 1912, housing three businesses at one time: the Hollister Bank on the first floor, the Craven Hotel on the second floor, and the Salmon River Store on the west side of the property. Each of these businesses continued until about 1930 when Twin Falls County took over ownership.
Not long after, the Twin Falls County School District purchased the building and converted the second floor into apartments for school teachers. The west side of the building then became a gym for students.
The property has had many lives, its newest chapter rests in the hands of Ellis, who purchased the building in 2018.
“I love the ornate nature of the building,” Ellis said, reflecting on what originally drew her to the property. “It still has a lot of the original character on the main level.”
Ellis has been in the renovation and restoration industry for years, beginning by remodeling homes in north-eastern Nevada. She has even worked on historic buildings, lending her time and skill to a project in Denver, Colorado.
She later used her ventures into the repossession and foreclosure market to broaden her scope of practice into Idaho, including in Gooding and Jerome.
After purchasing the Hollister property, Ellis immediately began to rehabilitate the building, which had been vandalized. She even collected all of the necessary documentation to vye for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
Toward the end of 2019, however, Idaho residents were hearing of a growing number of novel outbreaks on the other side of the world. By March 2020, coronavirus outbreaks in the United States had forced everyone into their homes for a mandatory, two-week lockdown.
That lockdown stretched on for months, delaying Ellis’ plans.
“[The pandemic] has affected everything,” she said. “You can’t get help, and because of that, there’s not been much interest in the goings-on of the renovation or what will happen afterward.”
Since Ellis purchased the property more than three years ago, she said only about 20% of the restorations have been completed. While she has already begun demolition, the removal of asbestos, and the removal of miscellaneous debris, the building still needs a new roof, electricity, new plumbing, and more.
“Basically, it needs pretty much everything,” she said. “The biggest priority would be the roof, but I’m just trying to go with the flow, take care of life, and be patient.”
While the restoration has been sluggishly moving forward, Ellis wanted to share the property with the community in a safe and meaningful way.
In order to do this, she began hosting a weekly antique show at the property.
“I didn’t need water; I didn’t need electric,” she listed. “There’s plenty of light, and it stays cool with the structure of the building.”
A percentage of the proceeds from each market are put back into the building’s renovation.
Since the beginning of the antique show, Ellis said she has had several individuals express interest in using the top floor for retail spaces. While the top floor was originally used as a hotel and apartments, Ellis said roughly 2,000 square feet — or about half of the top portion of the building — was never completely finished, opening the space up to endless possibilities.
While Ellis has a list of ideas for the property, she said the deciding factor will be community interest.
Even the dream of listing the property on the National Register of Historic Places has been placed on hold as officials recover from the COVID-19 lockdown and hear proposed adaptations to property requirements.
For now, all Ellis can do is wait: wait for funds, wait for supplies, wait for labor.
“I can’t do it by myself,” she said.
Ellis said she plans to continue with the restoration of the building and establish a 501©(3) organization for the building. However, while she works on rehabilitating this historic building, she is also looking to the community for feedback as to what the building should be used for.
While Ellis originally wanted to host a bed and breakfast within the walls of the historical building, she said the property could be used for retail businesses, art galleries, an event venue, and more.
“The options are unlimited,” she said, “but no one has come forward with any actionable items. COVID-19, in a way, has been a blessing in disguise. It made me slow down a little bit, relax a little bit, and be more patient.”
Members of the community who are looking to get involved in the project — either by donating their time, money, skills or feedback — can visit the Historical Hollister Bank and Hotel Building Restoration Facebook page.