Owner of historic Hollister hotel, bank hosts weekly antique market to reintroduce community

In order to do this, she began hosting a weekly antique show at the property.

“I didn’t need water; I didn’t need electric,” she listed. “There’s plenty of light, and it stays cool with the structure of the building.”

A percentage of the proceeds from each market are put back into the building’s renovation.

Since the beginning of the antique show, Ellis said she has had several individuals express interest in using the top floor for retail spaces. While the top floor was originally used as a hotel and apartments, Ellis said roughly 2,000 square feet — or about half of the top portion of the building — was never completely finished, opening the space up to endless possibilities.

While Ellis has a list of ideas for the property, she said the deciding factor will be community interest.

Even the dream of listing the property on the National Register of Historic Places has been placed on hold as officials recover from the COVID-19 lockdown and hear proposed adaptations to property requirements.

For now, all Ellis can do is wait: wait for funds, wait for supplies, wait for labor.

“I can’t do it by myself,” she said.