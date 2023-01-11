Ovation Performing Arts presents Newsies Jr.

If you’re looking for your first event to attend in the new year, the Ovation Performing Arts has got you covered.

Ovation Performing Arts will put on “Newsies Jr.” on Thursday and on remaining weekends in January at the Orpheum Theatre.

Each show will be at 7 p.m., plus a matinee at 2 p.m. each Saturday. The show is about 90 minutes.

Standard seating is $14.50, mezzanine seating is $23.50 and box seating is $66.50.

Emily Johnson, head of Ovation Performing Arts and wife of the Orpheum’s manager Jared Johnson, directs the show.

According to the director, the ages of the performers range from 10 to 18.

“Choosing Newsies was easy because I think it is a story that many young people know and love,” Johnson said. “It is a story about young people that want to be heard and respected and find their voice and motivation to stand up for themselves. The music is so entertaining and the choreography is a blast.”

If you’re not familiar with the story of “Newsies,” it’s about a character named Jack Kelly who rallies newsies from across the city to strike against a powerful newspaper that has raised prices at the expense of the newsboys.

The performance will include the popular songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “Santa Fe.”

“’Newsies Jr.’ is a timeless story full of spirit and heart,” the Orpheum’s website says. “This is the perfect show to introduce young people to theatre for the first time, and a fun show for all to see.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit orpheumtwinfalls.com/shows.