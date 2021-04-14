OVAC play quenches thirst for entertainment by resuming comedy 'Let's Murder Marsha'

OAKLEY — After more than a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oakley Valley Arts Council will finish its run of the comedy “Let’s Murder Marsha.”
The play was about halfway through its run of performances last year when the virus caused OVAC to suspend the play, director John Paskett said.
“It was postponed, not closed, which means that now it is technically the longest running play in the history of Oakley,” Paskett said. “We have to find the light and the humor in all of this.”
Two hundred years ago, he said, the opera house was opened to lift up people’s spirits.
The past year created an entertainment drought as theaters and restaurants were forced to close, he said.
“Once again,” he said, “People are thirsty for entertainment.”
OVAC member Jan Davis said vouchers were given out when the play was suspended last year and those will be honored. Everyone attending the play will be required to wear a mask and the audience will be limited to 50 people.
Tickets are $10 and the tickets can be emailed. The performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 16, 19, 22, 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. April 17 at Howells Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave.
Theresa Jenks, who plays the lead part of Marsha, said the comedy takes place on one set, which is a living room.
The set, Paskett said, was “frozen in time” with the break.
Paskett said he sees the production paving the way for the rest of the season.
The play centers around misunderstandings gleaned through snippets of overheard conversations when Marsha concludes that her husband, Tobias, is plotting to murder her — when he is really planning a birthday surprise for her.
“Marsha is hilarious and she seems somewhat innocent, but is not really innocent,” Theresa Jenks said, who plays the character. “She has some really funny lines.”
The part, Jenks said, is challenging because she is on stage during 90% of the play and many of her lines are performed on a phone, where there is no second party or cast member to prompt her lines.
“You don’t have any cues and you have to pretend someone is on the phone with you,” she said.
It was disappointing last year when the play was postponed halfway through, Jenks said.
“We knew there may be some of the cast that wouldn’t be able to come back,” Jenks said.
For her, the memory of her lines has returned quickly after a year-long break.
“I am just so excited that it’s reopening. It’s so much fun to be a part of this group of people,” Jenks said.
Jenks said during the pause in production the cast had time to think and have since added actions and expressions to enhance the play.
“We had a year to think about it and now it’s almost a new production,” she said.
Two cast members, a policeman and Marsha’s husband, were replaced.
“I’m really impressed with those people who have stepped in to take over roles,” Jenks said.
Kevin Coffin, who took over the part of Tobias, had three weeks to learn his lines.
“It’s been a little stressful,” Coffin said. “But, it’s also been really fun.”
Coffin said he and his wife had tickets to watch the play the day after it closed and now he gets to see it from another perspective.
Coffin, who is somewhat new to theater, said he has performed in OVAC’s production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Forever Plaid.”
“I love having the interaction with other adults that I get in this play. It’s fun to learn from and experiment with the other actors,” he said.
Coffin does have experience as a voice actor though and has narrated eight audio books.
“This has been very different because I’m having to learn to act with my body and not just with my voice,” Coffin said.