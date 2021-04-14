OVAC play quenches thirst for entertainment by resuming comedy 'Let's Murder Marsha'

The set, Paskett said, was “frozen in time” with the break.

Paskett said he sees the production paving the way for the rest of the season.

The play centers around misunderstandings gleaned through snippets of overheard conversations when Marsha concludes that her husband, Tobias, is plotting to murder her — when he is really planning a birthday surprise for her.

“Marsha is hilarious and she seems somewhat innocent, but is not really innocent,” Theresa Jenks said, who plays the character. “She has some really funny lines.”

The part, Jenks said, is challenging because she is on stage during 90% of the play and many of her lines are performed on a phone, where there is no second party or cast member to prompt her lines.

“You don’t have any cues and you have to pretend someone is on the phone with you,” she said.

It was disappointing last year when the play was postponed halfway through, Jenks said.

“We knew there may be some of the cast that wouldn’t be able to come back,” Jenks said.

For her, the memory of her lines has returned quickly after a year-long break.