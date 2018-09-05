Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Howell's Opera House

Howell's Opera House in Oakley.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OAKLEY VALLEY HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION

OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council will hold auditions for “The Christmas Schooner” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Howell’s Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave., Oakley.

Those 11 and older are invited to audition for youth parts, while those 20 and older may audition for adult parts.

Be prepared to sing a short musical number with your own accompaniment — accompanist, CD, etc. — and to read from a provided script.

Directed by John Paskett, “The Christmas Schooner” tells the story of one immigrant family. It celebrates their pioneering spirit; their ebullient joy in living every day to the fullest; their courage; and their commitment to family, faith and the belief that “Our blessings aren’t ours to keep. They’re meant to be passed along.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Performance dates will be Nov. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments