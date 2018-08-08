OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council will hold auditions for “The Christmas Schooner” from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 8 at Howell’s Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave., Oakley.
Those eleven and older are invited to audition for youth parts, while those twenty and older may audition for adult parts.
Be prepared to sing a short musical number with your own accompaniment — accompanist, CD, etc. — and to read from a provided script.
Directed by John Paskett, “The Christmas Schooner” tells the story of one immigrant family. It celebrates their pioneering spirit; their ebullient joy in living every day to the fullest; their courage; and their commitment to family, faith and the belief that “Our blessings aren’t ours to keep. They’re meant to be passed along.”
Performance dates will be Nov. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10.
