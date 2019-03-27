Try 3 months for $3
TWIN FALLS — The Optimist Youth House is hosting a Friend Raiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 5 at the old Twin Falls Bank & Trust Building, 102 Main Ave. S.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Depot Grill, Glanbia Cheese Marketplace, Koto Brewing Company, Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, O’Dunken’s Draught House, Pandora’s Legacy, Slice, Stone House & Co., Twin Falls Sandwich Company and Yellow Brick Cafe. Beer and wine from Holesinsky Winery, TEC Distributing of Idaho and Watkins Distributing will be available for purchase.

Admission is free. There will be live music. Tours of the recently completed Twin Falls Optimist Youth House will be available during this event.

For more information, go to OptimistYouthHouse.com.

