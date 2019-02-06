Try 1 month for 99¢
Sketching

Figure-drawing sessions will be on Feb. 13 and March 6 in Hailey.

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer a Winter Open Studio on figure drawing from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 6. Sessions will take place at the center, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey.

Brush up on your figure drawing skills in a fun and relaxed environment. All skill levels are welcome.

The cost is $10 per session, including pre-registration and walk-ups. Register at /web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1003829?mc_cid= cbe61ec92a&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

