Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Drawing

Figure drawing during Fall Open Studio.

 COURTESY PHOTO

HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host open studio sessions on figure drawing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7 at the center, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey.

The Fall Open Studio is $10 per session; drop-ins are always welcome.

To pre-register or for more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.

Studio session participants will have the opportunity to brush up on their figure-drawing skills in a relaxed environment. All skill levels are invited.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own materials, although a limited amount of supplies will be available for use.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments