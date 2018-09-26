HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host open studio sessions on figure drawing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7 at the center, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey.
The Fall Open Studio is $10 per session; drop-ins are always welcome.
To pre-register or for more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Studio session participants will have the opportunity to brush up on their figure-drawing skills in a relaxed environment. All skill levels are invited.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own materials, although a limited amount of supplies will be available for use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.