Joel Hall plays in front of a crowd for the first time during open mic night Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at The Cove in Twin Falls. Hall spends a lot of his free time going to concerts around the country.
Open mic night at The Cove
- TIMES-NEWS
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I've been doing a lot of thinking": In a new video, Will Smith breaks his silence over his slap of Chris Rock on the Oscars stage.
After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.
A post on Dow's Facebook page yesterday prematurely reported that he had died, but his wife and management team later took down the post and explained that it was announced in error. The actor passed today.
Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver’, still alive despite earlier report of death
Dow’s representatives announced on his Facebook page that he had died, causing news outlets worldwide, including the Daily News, to report his death.
The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you? Get more on that, and the rest of today's trending topics.
Relatives say Sunday that Nichelle Nichols, who broke ground for Black women acting on television as the beautiful, no-nonsense communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original “Star Trek” TV series, has died at the age of 89.
The deaths of Paul Sorvino and David Warner, a woman opens fire at a Dallas airport, and more trending news
Paul Sorvino, noted for playing Paulie Cicero in "Goodfellas" and Phil Cerreta on "Law & Order," has died. Get that and more of today's trending news here.
B.J. Novak's 'Vengeance' hits theaters, Amazon's 'Paper Girls' delivers and 'Nope' gets a big Yup | Streamed & Screened podcast
🎧 "Vengeance" is a fictional riff on the true-crime podcast genre and it hits theaters this week. Learn more on on Streamed & Screened.
Surprise! Joni Mitchell is back onstage. The folk legend performed her first full-length concert Sunday at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. Watch here.
Beyonce's songwriting partners have praised the star's down-to-earth nature following the release of her new album "Renaissance", and a woman who accused Bob Dylan of sexual abuse has dropped her lawsuit against the musician; plus more celeb news.