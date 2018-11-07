TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Arts and Contemporary Craft will host a free open house for the new exhibit, Deck the Walls, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Magic Valley Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
Meet the artists and enjoy delightful conversation and refreshments. The event is sponsored by Babbel’s Cleaners & Alterations, Hurt & Associates Financial Services and Five Fish Press.
Just in time for holiday gift buying, the exhibit showcases the works of 12 Full Moon Gallery guest artists, as well as member artists. Guest artists are: Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Jim Barrett, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Sarah Crawford, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman and Emmy Lou Rogers. Member artists are: Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gerilyn Fuestel, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Jessica Larsen, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Bev Stone, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Stephen Poppino, Corinne Slusser and Leon Smith.
Works displayed include acrylic painting, ceramics, glass, jewelry, leather, mixed media, oil painting, photography, watercolor painting and woodwork.
The Deck the Walls exhibit will be on display through Jan. 26. For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
