Auditions

Auditions for "The Nutcracker" are Sept. 12.

 COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO

TWIN FALLS — It’s time for auditions for “The Nutcracker.”

The Eugene Ballet, with artistic director Toni Pimble, will perform the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” Dec. 6 and 7 in Twin Falls. The company will hold open auditions for baby mice, angels, bonbons, party guests and flowers from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

There will be a $10 audition fee. The Eugene Ballet requests that all participants arrive at the audition at least 15 minutes prior to the audition time, ready to dance — dressed and stretched. Latecomers will not be allowed to audition.

Audition times are as follows:

  • 4 p.m. — baby mice, ages 5 to 7, no height requirement, one year of ballet training preferred
  • 4:30 p.m. — angels, ages 7 to 9, must be less than 4 feet 6 inches, minimum of one year of ballet training
  • 5 p.m. — bon bons, ages 9 to 11, must be less than 5 feet, minimum of two years of ballet training
  • 6:15 p.m — party guests, ages 11 to 15, must be less than 5 feet 2 inches, minimum of three years of ballet training
  • 8 p.m. — flowers, ages 12 to 18, must be 5 feet 2 inches or taller, minimum of three years en pointe training

Students must attend all rehearsals and performances. Rehearsals with Rayni Capps will fall on Saturdays October through December.

Other Notes:

  • Make sure that children audition for the proper roles.
  • Students auditioning must be the appropriate age at the time of the audition, not the time of the performance.
  • Boys and girls are welcome to audition for all parts except “Waltz of the Flowers” which is only open to advanced female students.
  • Girls should wear a class uniform or a solid colored leotard, pink tights and pink ballet shoes, and hair should be secured in a bun.
  • Boys should wear a white t-shirt, black tights and black ballet shoes.
  • All students must audition in flat technique shoes except for “Waltz of the Flowers” who will audition on pointe.
  • Students should arrive at least 15 minutes prior to audition time to fill out registration forms.

