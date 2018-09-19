Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TWIN FALLS — Only 70 tickets are left for the Arts on Tour presentation of “The Simon & Garfunkel Story.” The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

The “Simon & Garfunkel Story” is a concert-style theater show chronicling the group’s journey from humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, through their successes and to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 that had more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show features a full live band performing all of Simon & Garfunkel’s hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more.

Tickets are $38 for adults or $14 for children 18 and younger and are available by calling 208-732-6288, at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Fine Arts Center Box Office.

