'Once Upon a Mattress' opens at Orpheum in Twin Falls
'Once Upon a Mattress' opens at Orpheum in Twin Falls

Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents "Once Upon a Mattress" through Aug. 15 at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls.

 Courtesy Magic Valley Repertory Theatre

TWIN FALLS — You think you know the story of “The Princess and the Pea,” but do you really?

According to this hilarious, raucous, romantic musical, it wasn’t the pea at all that caused the princess a sleepless night.

This rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for some side-splitting shenanigans. Chances are you’ll never look at fairy tales quite the same way again.

Performance dates and times

Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m.

Creative Team

Director/Choreographer—Kiah Carpenter

Musical Director—Amanda Hall

Assistant Director—Sosana Carpenter

Producer—Larry Johnson

Cast

Princess Winnifred—Jaci Calderon

Prince Dauntless—Sutherland Smith

Sir Harry—Mathieu Pearson

Lady Larken—Rebecca Low

Queen Aggravain—Karen Palmer

King Sextimus—JR Clark

Jester—Robert Carpenter

Minstrel—Sergio Martinez

Wizard—Clint Clark

Lady Mabelle—Casey Clark

Lady Rowena—Kara Brown

Lady Lucille—Rachael Wilkinson

Lady Merrill/Nightingale of Samarkand—Lauren Hodges

Sir Studley—Jackie Nguyen

Sir Luce—Tyson Wright

Sir Flynn—Crayson Jenks

Studley’s Lady/Princess #12—Jamie Jenks

Luce’s Lady—Makayla Woll

Sir Harold—Alex Carpenter

Lady Beatrice—Lauren Hilverda

Lady K—Kim Clark

