'Once Upon a Mattress' opens at Orpheum in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — You think you know the story of “The Princess and the Pea,” but do you really?
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Once Upon a Mattress” through Aug. 15 at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls.
According to this hilarious, raucous, romantic musical, it wasn’t the pea at all that caused the princess a sleepless night.
This rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for some side-splitting shenanigans. Chances are you’ll never look at fairy tales quite the same way again.
Performance dates and times
Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m.
Creative Team
Director/Choreographer—Kiah Carpenter
Musical Director—Amanda Hall
Assistant Director—Sosana Carpenter
Producer—Larry Johnson
Cast
Princess Winnifred—Jaci Calderon
Prince Dauntless—Sutherland Smith
Sir Harry—Mathieu Pearson
Lady Larken—Rebecca Low
Queen Aggravain—Karen Palmer
King Sextimus—JR Clark
Jester—Robert Carpenter
Minstrel—Sergio Martinez
Wizard—Clint Clark
Lady Mabelle—Casey Clark
Lady Rowena—Kara Brown
Lady Lucille—Rachael Wilkinson
Lady Merrill/Nightingale of Samarkand—Lauren Hodges
Sir Studley—Jackie Nguyen
Sir Luce—Tyson Wright
Sir Flynn—Crayson Jenks
Studley’s Lady/Princess #12—Jamie Jenks
Luce’s Lady—Makayla Woll
Sir Harold—Alex Carpenter
Lady Beatrice—Lauren Hilverda
Lady K—Kim Clark