'Once Upon a Mattress' opens at Orpheum in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — You think you know the story of “The Princess and the Pea,” but do you really?

Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Once Upon a Mattress” through Aug. 15 at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls.

According to this hilarious, raucous, romantic musical, it wasn’t the pea at all that caused the princess a sleepless night.

This rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for some side-splitting shenanigans. Chances are you’ll never look at fairy tales quite the same way again.

Performance dates and times

Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m.

Creative Team

Director/Choreographer—Kiah Carpenter