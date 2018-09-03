FILER — All eyes are on Oreo Cookie Monster, but she’s focused on just one thing: the treat at the finish line.
“On your barks, get set, go!”
And Oreo Cookie Monster is off, with a chihuahua named Speedy Gonzalez and a miniature teacup poodle named Mimi not far behind. The dogs clamor over one another, their little legs flailing; the crowd cheers; and Oreo Cookie Monster wins her first gold medal.
The 17-week-old Pomeranian-Chihuahua mix is new to the racing game, but she’s already taken the “Fido 500” by storm, marketing director Ashley Hoskins said. The traveling small dog show pits pup against pup, with breeds ranging from Scottish terriers to pugs to good old fashioned American mutts.
“She is just coming out gangbusters,” Hoskins said of Oreo Cookie Monster. “She’s just figured it out really quickly and is really excited about it when she gets to the finish line. She’s eating that snack and her tail is going as fast as it can possibly go.”
It’s the Fido 500’s second year at the Twin Falls County Fair, following the legalization of small dog racing in Idaho in 2017. All dog racing was previously banned in an attempt to prevent greyhound racing.
Rep. Clark Kauffman of Filer, who authored the bill, said he was approached two years ago by fair manager John Pitz, who wanted to bring the Fido 500 to town.
Though allowing tiny dogs to race on a short track may sound harmless, some skeptics worried legalizing one form of dog racing would lead to greyhound racing.
“That was never my intent or even a thought in my head,” Kauffman said. “But that was what we needed to make sure we didn’t do.”
The bill passed, and the Fido 500 cemented its place as a new Twin Falls fair tradition.
The dogs are, for the most part, rescue dogs, Hoskins said. Some come from shelters; other times, people will donate unwanted pets to the show. All of the dogs are up for adoption, though Hoskins said the show hopes to keep the current group together for the remainder of the racing season.
“It’s kind of a revolving door process,” Hoskins said. “We’ll rescue them, rehabilitate them, and then we’ll re-home them.”
There are two Fido 500 shows Monday: one at 5:30 p.m., and another at 7 p.m.
For fairgoers in search of a more exotic kind of animal race, there’s a new attraction this year: turkey races. The birds race daily at 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. in the petting zoo area.
“I have no idea what makes them race,” said fair marketing director Nancy Pitz. “But they have a little racetrack. It’s intriguing.”
