Camp Rupert

Guards are seen at Camp Rupert, a World War II prisoner-of-war camp west of Paul.

 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — The 102nd annual Old Settlers Dinner will be at noon Saturday at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W., Rupert, and will feature a full dinner for $13 (tax and tip included.)

Local historian and author Gary Schorzman will present at 1 p.m. a PowerPoint program on the history of Camp Rupert, an Italian and German prisoner of war camp near Paul. The camp was the largest prisoner of war camp in Idaho.

Donations are tax deductible. Information: 208-436-3982.

