FILER — As someone who has always had a hard time getting into pop-country, I figured that I could use the upcoming Old Dominion concert at the Twin Falls County Fair as my chance to have a band try and win me over.
So after listening to Old Dominion’s discography, I compiled a list of my top five songs to help prepare you for the Old Dominion concert.
Old Dominion is a pop-country band, all individuals in Nashville who stumbled upon each other to form a band. They formed in 2007 and have been performing ever since. Geoff Sprung, the bassist with the band, said that they have performed about 120 shows this year and don’t have any plans on slowing down.
Club shows are fun because the audience knows you, but performances at fairs are different Sprung said.
“Fairs are a chance to win people over,” Sprung said.
‘Break Up With Him’
This is Old Dominion’s biggest hit yet.
Originally released on their self-titled EP and re-released as their lead single on their first album. It’s the charming tale of the lead singer wooing the listener into breaking up with their boyfriend.
This is a great introduction to Old Dominion; there’s a reason this song was such a hit. It’s a fun song to sing along to and a great introduction to the band.
‘Crazy Beautiful Sexy’
“Crazy Beautiful Sexy” is a song off of the album “Meat and Candy.” This song is a really breezy showcase of the enjoyable wordplay that the band is capable of. The smooth-talking protagonist uses lines like “I’ll be the stamp from the club that won’t wash off your hand.”
‘Said Nobody’
This song is when I really got the appeal of Old Dominion. This is a band that is totally confident in their image and their sound. They aren’t trying to change the world, they are just trying to get their audience to dance.
There is a lot of charm to this song, especially in lead vocalist, Matthew Ramsey. This song is full of wet-blanket statements, only to turn around and encourage never to turn down a fun night. Ramsey totally sells it with his conversational tone.
‘Stars in the City’
“Stars in the City” is Old Dominion’s collaboration with the country-pop superstars Little Big Town. This song is off of the band’s second album. This song is a celebration of a significant other’s bright outlook on life.
This is a great collaboration, with Little Big Town’s vocals being a nice background touch, but this is an Old Dominion song through and through. Even with the star power of their collaborators, they maintain their sound, which is big hooks and clever wordplay.
‘Hotel Key’
This is the third, and most recent, single off of Old Dominion’s 2017 album “Happy Endings.” It’s the story of a lighthearted one night stand between strangers.
“Hotel Key” is a charming song that is almost definitely going to get stuck in your head. This song showcases Old Dominion’s biggest strength, their ability to play fun songs that celebrate fleeting fun.
