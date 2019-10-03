TWIN FALLS — A perfect fall weekend in Twin Falls wouldn’t be complete without a stop at Oktoberfest.
The annual fall celebration is Friday and Saturday on Main Avenue in Twin Falls. It costs just $1 to get a wristband to grab a wide variety of beers. Vendors will be all around Main Avenue offering goods and hourly giveaways.
The event was originally put on by downtown business owners but is now being organized by Go Out Local, a media marketing company that has roots in the Treasure Valley, Ryan Howe said. The business expanded to the Magic Valley and hopes to highlight Twin Falls activities.
Howe, the director of the southern Idaho region for Go Out Local, said that he was approached to promote and organize Oktoberfest.
“We want to continue the good work at Oktoberfest,” Howe said. “We are a marketing and promotion company, so it made sense for us to take over.”
Howe has put an extra emphasis on bringing more music to Oktoberfest. This year will offer two stages for musicians to perform. The main stage will be near Koto Brewing Company and the other stage will be in the Downtown Commons.
Friday at the main stage, Cobalt Blue will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Cliftonite Acoustics will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. The Generator Saints end the night with their show from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Saturday at the main stage, Cliftonite Acoustics performs from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Boise soul musician Darian Renee plays from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. And Voice of Reason ends Oktoberfest with their concert from 7:15 to 9 p.m.
At the Downtown Commons stage, Fort Vine plays from 1:45 to 3 p.m. Local rock band Mains and Monitors perform from 5 to 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
It wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without the beer. There will be two beer gardens at the event with a wide selection of beer, including Koto’s special Oktoberfest beer. Koto co-owner Shane Cook said this particular beer has been a long time in the making.
“We’re excited to be a part of it,” Cook said. “This is our first Oktoberfest.”
Buhl cidery Cedar Draw Cider will be offered as well.
Saturday is billed as more of a family-friendly day and will feature plenty of kid-friendly activities. There will be mini-golf, an interactive bike race, face painting, body painting, henna tattoos, a photo booth and a mini-petting zoo.
The annual Chalk Walk drawing competition will not be occurring this year, said Art Hoag, a member of the Magic Valley Art Guild.
Oktoberfest lines up with Twin Falls first Friday. Jensen Ringmakers is hosting the opening of Connie Pepper’s watercolor art gallery with free food and refreshments. The exhibit opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Jensen Ringmakers.
To continue the music, Twin Beans is featuring musician Archie Braun for First Friday. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Beans.
Koto Brewing will also have Dueling Pianos playing from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday. There is a $10 ticket charge per person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.