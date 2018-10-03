TWIN FALLS — What do you get when you mix Oktoberfest, First Friday and the Downtown Farmers Market together?
You get the one place that you have to be this weekend.
Brass Monkey owner Kindsey Taylor, along with her manager, have overseen Twin Falls’ Oktoberfest for the past five years. In that time, the event has grown by leaps and bounds.
“The first year it was small and we used every favor that we had to get people in it,” Taylor said. “Now we’re seeing about 3,000 people downtown.”
Oktoberfest is Friday and Saturday on Main Avenue in Twin Falls. It costs just $1 to get a wristband to enter. Taylor said the money goes right back into the event.
Local band Drunk Sunday will perform Friday at 5 p.m. Boise funk rock group Lounge on Fire will perform at 7 p.m. The bands will play across the street from Brass Monkey.
Over on Second Avenue, Von Schedit Brewing Company will be kicking off Oktoberfest with local artist Kaishon Hamann playing some tunes. There will also be two new items added to the menu that will be unveiled. An in-house Smash IPA and a sage ale Esto Perpetua will be on tap.
Saturday is billed as more of a family-friendly day, Taylor said. They have partnered with the Farmers Market, which will start at 9 a.m.
Yellow Brick Cafe will host an open mic starting at 2 p.m. All ages and talent levels are welcome. To sign up, email theyellowbrickcafe@gmail.com, or call 208-731-9837.
Art Guild of Magic Valley is putting on its annual Chalk Walk. You can register any time at Brass Monkey or at the Art Guild of Magic Valley booth.
Art Hoag, a member of the Art Guild, said all skills are welcome. He said that you can start drawing any time on Friday or Saturday morning, but all drawings must be completed by noon on Saturday.
The band Cobalt Blue will be performing at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Vendors will be all around Main Avenue offering goods and hourly giveaways. At 6 p.m., Idaho Creations Wine Barrel Furniture will offer its big prize.
And from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Idaho Bluegrass trio Dewey, Pickette and Howe will perform live.
Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, will host an Oktoberfest pumpkin carving contest between 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The children’s category is open to ages 12 and younger, and the adult category is open to ages 13 and up. You’ll need to provide your own carving utensils, tools and pumpkin. Pre-registration is required.
If you don’t get your fill of beer at Oktoberfest, Rudy’s will be offering a free pumpkin beer tasting Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“This is a last hurrah while the weather is still decent,” Taylor said.
