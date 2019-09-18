Oil painting class begins Monday in Hailey

HAILEY — Jump into oil painting with Connie Borup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Sept. 27 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey.
The cost is $350 for center members and $400 for non-members. To register, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10413828.
This studio workshop will offer students a chance to explore the varied qualities of the oil painting medium with a respected painter. Working from photographs, students will learn indirect painting techniques such as underpainting, glazing, stenciling, washing and scumbling. Each student is encouraged to develop their personal style and be open to new discoveries.
Borup’s recent artwork has been taking a more intimate look at nature. She is drawn to the quiet, meditative aspects of the natural world, fascinated by the shapes of plants, leaves, pods, branches and twigs and the play of light and shade on their surfaces. Reflections and shadows offer a chance to stop and observe complex patterns in nature. This complexity can increase the meditative state by holding one’s attention and focus longer.
To see Borup’s work, go to connieborup.com.
