TWIN FALLS — Imagine a room full of chocolate treats. Your only mission: Sample as many as you can.
If the thought of death by chocolate makes you drool, this annual event is one dessert-filled night you won’t want to skip.
The Rotary Club of Twin Falls will hold its 15th annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls. Admission is $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at twinfallsrotary.org and at Kurt’s Pharmacy.
“People love this event,” said Jill Skeem, DBC committee chairperson. “If you like chocolate, this is a chocolate lover’s dream. People come year after year because they like to taste and judge the best chocolate item in each category.”
Local chefs will compete in five categories: brownie, cake, cookie, candy and unique dessert. Attendees and judges will taste, judge and vote for their favorites in each category. Judges will award best in show for the best overall chocolate item and the winner in the high school division.
There will be a no-host bar, silent auction and raffle throughout the evening. Live music will be provided by the duo Crazy Love with Bruce Michael Miller and Heather Platts. There will be free coffee supplied by Canyon Crest and water by Twin Falls Grocery Outlet. Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center will also be offering drink, appetizer and dinner specials starting at 4 p.m. so attendees can eat before or after Death by Chocolate.
“It is just a lot of fun,” Skeem said. “We have a great band, Crazy Love, and a silent auction and raffle. I describe it like a cocktail party with chocolate.”
Chocolate participants include 4 Roots; Ashley Manor Care Centers; Black Bear Diner; Bridgeview Estates; Cactus Petes; Canyon Ridge High School; Canyon’s Retirement Community; Carla’s Creations; Coldstone Creamery; College of Southern Idaho Culinary, Baking and Pastry Arts; Frederickson’s Fine Candies; Grace Assisted Living; Hilton Garden Inn; Homestyle Direct; Jakers Bar and Grill; Ketchum Burrito; Koto Brewing Co.; Magic Valley High School; Milner’s Gate; Shari’s Café; Stinker54; Sweet Creations by Tammy; Twin Falls High School and Twin Falls Senior Center.
This year’s Death by Chocolate attendees can purchase an event shirt for $15. The shirts say “No one knows the truffles I’ve seen.”
Carla Critchfield started Carla’s Creation’s last year but it’s been a hobby for the past 10 years. She specializes in a variety of items such as 32 different types of jams, bundt cakes, candies, strudels and fudge. She’s done custom orders, craft shows and has even competed in Death by Chocolate.
Over the years, she has won two judge’s choices for her cookies.
This year, she will return to that category with a new treat.
Though she hasn’t quite decided on her chocolate cookie flavors for this year’s competition, she’s toying with mint, toffee or peanut butter.
“It’s kind of a surprise but it’s a chocolate base,” Critchfield said. “I haven’t figured out the other flavor”
Critchfield said one of the hardest things about the competition is competing against the high school teams.
“You are competing against people’s children,” she said. “I have a harder time because they are children, and you want to root them on.
Last year the event raised around $30,000. Each year, non-profits submit requests to Rotary and the board decides which organizations will receive money. This year, Rotary is working with the City of Twin Falls to build new bathrooms at Frontier Field.
“Twin Falls Rotary does so many good things for our community,” Critchfield said. “It’s a way to give back to our community. That’s near and dear to my heart. And it’s fun.”
Over the years, organizers have added such features as parking shuttles, category banners to help attendees navigate the room, free coffee, water and milk to the Death by Chocolate fundraiser.
“When we see where we can improve something, we have done so. So, it does get better each year,” Skeem said. “After 15 years, we are proud of where we have started and how far we have come.”
