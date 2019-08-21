{{featured_button_text}}

OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council will hold auditions for “Forever Plaid” from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 5 and from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 at Howell’s Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave.

There are four adult male characters. Men ages 20 to 40 are invited to audition. You will be expected to sing a short prepared musical number and read from a provided script.

A quartet of high school chums and their earnest dreams of recording an album ended when their cherry red 1954 Mercury collided with a bus full of Catholic schoolgirls on their way to see the Beatles’ American debut on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” The play begins with the wondrous and wondering Plaids returning from the afterlife for one final chance at musical glory.

With a warm and clever book by Stuart Ross, “Forever Plaid” is a delightful, mischievous and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the 1950s and 1960s. It features harmonically spectacular orchestrations of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.”

Performances of “Forever Plaid,” directed by Robyn Fehlman, will be held Nov. 7 to 16.

