OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council has announced the cast of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang": Kevin Coffin as Caractacus Potts, Bridger Harris as Jeremy Potts, Nicole Nelson as Jemima Potts, Denny Davis as Grandpa Potts, Maddison Gomm as Truly Scrumptious, Kendall Martin as Lord Scrumptious, Steve Mitton as Baron Bomburst, Teresa Torres as Barroness Bomburst, Mike Harris as Boris, Ben Nelson as Gorman, Jennifer Cook as Mrs. Coggins, Ron Bosley as the Toymaker, John Paskett as the Childcatcher, Jennifer Corr as Violet, Erin Hansen as the Turkey Farmer, Grace Jensen as Chef/Lady in Waiting, Keira Jensen as Marta, Carter Tolley as the Captain, Betheen Coffin as Greta, Ray Coffin as Stephen, Ivy Zemke as Susan and Will Hansen as Toby.
The supporting cast will be Laryah Atkinson, Averyll Emery, Jordan Hansen, Kira Hansen, Kadence King, Greg Nelson, Johnathan Nelson, Josh Nelson, Kristen Nelson, Zachary Nelson, Raygan Ramsey, Addy Ricks, Senait Ricks, Devin Roundy, Julie Saxton, Kai Saxton, Kennedy Saxton, Lawna Tolley, Heavyn Waters and Taylor Cooper.
The play will be directed by Angela Williams and assisted by John Paskett with musical direction by Tamara Barras.
Based on the 1968 film of the same name, "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" tells the story of an eccentric inventor named Caractacus Potts who, with the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima, sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap. Soon they discover the car has magical properties including the ability to float and take flight. However, trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself. Along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, Caractacus and the children head to Vulgaria to rescue Grandpa Potts who has been kidnapped by the bumbling duo, Boris and Goran, and rid the kingdom of its tyrannical, child-hating rulers. With a fantastical flying car, a heartwarming love story and whole bunch of teamwork, "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" is a fun-filled musical for all the family.
Tickets are $10.00. — available for purchase now to season ticket-holders and to the public June 18. Reservations are strongly recommended. Call 208 677-2787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Performance dates will be at 7:30 p.m. July 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23, 25, 26 and 27 and at 2 p.m. July 20 at Howell's Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave., Oakley.
